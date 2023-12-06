Moumita Pal joins Enormous as Head of Creative - Delhi

Moumita Pal has been appointed Head of Creative at Enormous. She will lead the creative charge for the agency in Delhi, set new codes and decide the course for the agency's vision towards strengthening their foot in the Delhi region.
Pal is a multi-faceted Senior Creative Director from FCB India with over 14 years of experience across brands like Google, Uber, Hero, BMW, Dominos, Hindustan Times, Ministry of Women and Child Welfare.
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous said, “We are dead serious about Delhi. We've always had a significant presence in NCR, but we're doubling down on what we could possibly do in the region. Onboarding Moumita as a new leader in the agency is the step towards moulding us in the direction of being the best-equipped agencies. We, as a brand, want to be known for the work that we're doing for the big clients in Delhi and Moumita is the perfect fit to help us build this. Moumita is a big brand creative person, and brings in a unique character, creative expertise & balance to the agency. I’m thrilled to have her on board & looking forward to times ahead.”
Commenting on her new role Moumita Pal said, “Time and again, Enormous has established itself as a harbinger of creativity and innovation in India, delivering campaigns that have made real impact across different brands. The agency, under the guidance of Ashish Khazanchi, has garnered recognition for doing the kind of work that's truly unique. So when Ashish offered me the job, I was genuinely thrilled. It's an incredible opportunity for me to lead the Delhi office. I hope Enormous and I share with each other some stories and a lot of milestones.”