mSix&Partners wins integrated media duties of Hamdard Laboratories

mSix&Partners, the outcome-based agency of GroupM, has won the integrated media and social duties for Hamdard Laboratories, the Unani medicine makers. The agency won the account following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be handling all aspects of media including TV, print, radio, digital, out-of-home, and cinema from its Gurgaon office.
The mandate will cover the medicine portfolio which includes brands like Safi, Cinkara, Roghan Badam, Shirin, Joshina, and more.
mSix&Partners will use its data-driven approach to target the right audience and engage them with meaningful messages.
Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “We found mSix&Partners’ strategic approach quite wholesome. We believe that together, we can achieve our goals.”
Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, Managing Partner, mSix&Partners India, said, "We're thrilled over our alliance with Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) and our shared goal of boosting business success through our diverse teams at mSix&Partners. This partnership allows us to offer complete brand solutions, enhancing customer experiences. With Hamdard's rich heritage and commitment to innovation, we aim to elevate their reputation and contribute to a healthier, thriving community."