Mswipe appoints Harita Desai Jani as CMO

Mswipe Technologies, a Fintech company has appointed Harita Desai Jani as Chief Marketing Officer. She will focus on enhancing the brand's awareness both internationally and in India.
Besides that, Ketan Patel has joined Mswipe Technologies as the co-founder, strengthening the senior leadership team.
The Chief Business Officer, Nayantara Bhargava, formerly in charge of Mswipe Technologies' banking and partnerships, is currently in charge of fostering growth and expansion through banking and enterprise partnerships and working with partners.
The company is currently targeting the global market as it has partnered with Etisalat in the UAE. It has also started operations in Singapore and is looking towards expanding to Indonesia and other countries.