Mustufa Arsiwalla joins Ferrero India as Trade Marketing Director

Former Britannia Bel Foods Chief Marketing Officer Mustafa Arsiwalla joins Ferrero India as Trade Marketing Director with more than 17 years of experience.

Social Samosa
Sep 26, 2023 10:40 IST
Mustufa Arsiwalla

In a LinkedIn post, Mustufa Arsiwalla said, “I’m thrilled to be back working with Ferrero, a company known for its iconic brands, robust innovation, and a strong commitment to brand building through its unique marketing and route-to-market strategies. I look forward to contributing my skills to uphold and further enhance this reputation while supporting the organization’s growth initiatives. Very excited to join Ferrero, and I welcome chapter two of my Ferrero Story”.

Prior to this, Mustufa Arsiwalla was Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Bel Foods, a Joint venture between Britannia Industries and Bel Groupe. Mustufa Arsiwalla brings more than 17+ years’ of experience focused on brand building, strategic marketing, business development and leadership across diverse categories like Foods, Personal care, and OTC with ITC Limited, Parle

Agro and Cavinkare.

