Mustufa Arsiwalla joins Ferrero India as Trade Marketing Director

In a LinkedIn post, Mustufa Arsiwalla said, “I’m thrilled to be back working with Ferrero, a company known for its iconic brands, robust innovation, and a strong commitment to brand building through its unique marketing and route-to-market strategies. I look forward to contributing my skills to uphold and further enhance this reputation while supporting the organization’s growth initiatives. Very excited to join Ferrero, and I welcome chapter two of my Ferrero Story”.
Prior to this, Mustufa Arsiwalla was Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Bel Foods, a Joint venture between Britannia Industries and Bel Groupe. Mustufa Arsiwalla brings more than 17+ years’ of experience focused on brand building, strategic marketing, business development and leadership across diverse categories like Foods, Personal care, and OTC with ITC Limited, Parle
Agro and Cavinkare.