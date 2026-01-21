NARS Cosmetics ropes in Kaia Gerber as global brand ambassador

NARS Cosmetics has named model and actor Kaia Gerber as its new global brand ambassador.
Gerber is expected to appear in her first campaign for the brand as part of the Afterglow Lip Balm promotion, scheduled to launch in January 2026.
Commenting on the association, François Nars, Founder and Creative Director, Nars, said, "Kaia is a true beauty, a supermodel of today who carries with her the spirit of another era. Working with her on this campaign felt like stepping back into the age of the original icons. Those supermodels were more than faces; what I always loved about them was their joy. They loved the camera, the artistry of makeup and hair, and fashion itself. Most importantly, they gave everything in front of the camera, pouring their energy into creating the most beautiful images possible. Kaia has that same spirit, and photographing her was like reliving the magic, one of the very things that made me fall in love with this industry in the first place.”
Gerber has earlier worked in fashion and has also appeared in film and television projects. She is also associated with Library Science, a literary initiative focused on supporting emerging creatives.
In a statement, Kaia Gerber said, “I've always had a personal connection to NARS. François was one of the first to photograph me for his personal photography project, Persona, and NARS was the very first makeup brand I ever bought, Radiant Creamy Concealer and NARS Blush, to be exact. Now, becoming the global face of NARS and working with François and this iconic brand feels both surreal and profoundly special.”