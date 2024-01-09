NeoNiche Integrated Solutions opens office in Singapore; expands globally

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions has announced the opening of its new office in Singapore, moving from an experiential marketing specialist to a global service provider.
NeoNiche already has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.
Prateek N. Kumar, Founder & CEO, NeoNiche said, "Twelve years ago, our journey commenced with a vision to craft extraordinary experiences. Today, NeoNiche emerges as a full services marketing powerhouse, offering end-to-end solutions encompassing brand strategy, experiential marketing, B2B digital expertise, content creation, marketing automation, marketing products, virtual and hybrid events, and managed marketing services. Our Singapore office signifies more than a mere expansion; it symbolizes our ambition to cater to global clientele by seamlessly amalgamating our diverse skill sets to deliver impactful solutions resonating with audiences worldwide and driving ROI for our clients"
Kumar added, "Singapore, with its vibrant economy and strategic positioning, serves as the perfect springboard for our global aspirations. Our Singapore team, equipped with local insights and global experience, will collaborate with our international network to deliver unparalleled value to clients across the region and beyond.”