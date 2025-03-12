NeoNiche appoints Sandeep Mishra as Chief Creative Officer

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd has appointed Sandeep Mishra as its new Chief Creative Officer.
NeoNiche has been operating in Asia’s marketing landscape for over a decade, specializing in strategies that integrate creativity and technology. The company designs and executes campaigns across various platforms, focusing on engagement and impact. With Sandeep Mishra joining as Chief Creative Officer, NeoNiche aims to strengthen its creative direction and approach to brand storytelling.
Mishra brings 25 years of experience in the events and advertising sectors, with a focus on innovation and campaign development. Before joining NeoNiche, he held leadership roles at Join Ventures, Toast Events, and Laqshya Media Group, where he served as National Creative Director. His work has contributed to the launch of award-winning campaigns and the development of creative teams.
Prateek N. Kumar, Founder & CEO of NeoNiche, expressed his excitement about the appointment, saying, “I am thrilled to welcome Sandeep Mishra to the NeoNiche family as our Chief Creative Officer. His remarkable journey in the world of creativity and his relentless pursuit of excellence make him the perfect fit for us. Sandeep's ability to transform bold ideas into impactful realities is exactly what we need as we strive to elevate brand experiences. I’m genuinely excited about the innovative pathways we will explore together and the extraordinary heights we can achieve as a team.”
On his appointment Sandeep Mishra said, "I am eager to join the talented team here and build upon the company's continued success by pushing creative boundaries and developing truly impactful experiences that connect with audiences on a deeper level."