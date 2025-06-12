Campaign Spot

Nestlé KITKAT’s new campaign tackles Gen Z’s decision fatigue with a playful twist

The campaign, featuring actor Jackie Shroff, targets Gen Z consumers and reflects the brand’s attempt to engage with everyday decision-making fatigue.

Social Samosa
Nestlé Launches ‘Snap to Decide’ Campaign Based on Viral KITKAT Trend

The trend, sees users use the chocolate bar to make light-hearted decisions, from choosing playlists to settling what to eat. The company has adapted the gesture into a branded ritual aimed at encouraging consumers to take a break from constant decision-making.

Gopichandar Jagatheesan, Head, Confectionery Business, Nestlé India, said, “We observed that today’s generation is constantly juggling choices—big and small. With ‘Snap to Decide’, we’ve taken a familiar brand ritual and turned it into a fun, relatable tool that gives them a much-needed break from decision-making.”

Positioned as a response to the choice overload often experienced by younger consumers, the campaign encourages a more spontaneous, less pressured approach to everyday dilemmas. The company said the initiative reflects a broader shift in marketing strategy aimed at creating shareable, trend-aligned moments.

In addition to the launch film, the campaign includes a series of digital collaborations with content creators who are incorporating the ‘snap’ device into their content, reflecting the ongoing crossover between social media trends and brand storytelling.

