Netflix to redesign mobile app with short-form vertical video feeds

Netflix plans to redesign its mobile app and expand short-form video features as it adapts to a social-first video environment dominated by platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, according to a report by TechCrunch.
The streaming platform announced the plans during its fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, saying the updated app will support broader changes to its business and content strategy. The redesigned mobile app is scheduled to launch later in 2026.
Greg Peters, Co-Chief Executive, Netflix, said the update is intended to better serve the expansion of our business over the decade to come. He said the redesign will allow Netflix to iterate, test, evolve, and improve its offerings over time.
A key part of the overhaul is deeper integration of vertical video feeds. Netflix has been testing swipeable short-form clips from its shows and films since May, using a format similar to TikTok and Instagram Reels. Peters said the company could introduce more clips tied to new content formats, including video podcasts.
The platform is also expanding into video podcasts, an area long led by YouTube. Last week, it launched its first original video podcasts. It has also partnered with podcast distributors such as Spotify and iHeartMedia to bring existing video podcast content to the platform.
The moves indicate an effort to make content discovery and daily use of the platform feel closer to a social media experience. However, it has described the strategy as experimental.
During the earnings call, Ted Sarandos, Co-Chief Executive, Netflix, said streaming services are no longer competing only with each other, but with the broader entertainment industry. He said competition for creators, audience attention and advertising dollars has intensified, and that traditional boundaries around television consumption are increasingly blurred.
Sarandos also referred to Netflix’s evolving film distribution strategy, pointing to recent changes in its approach to theatrical releases as the company prepares to acquire Warner Bros., signalling openness to hybrid release models.
According to the earnings call, Netflix reported revenue of $45.2 billion in 2025, with advertising revenue exceeding $1.5 billion. The platform crossed 325 million paid subscriptions in the fourth quarter.