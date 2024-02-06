Nippon India Mutual Fund appoints Kaiyomurz Daver as Chief Marketing Officer

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), announces the appointment of Kaiyomurz Daver as their New Chief Marketing Officer. Daver brings with him a rich experience of over 25 in building and leading high-performance marketing, digital, and corporate communication teams to align with business objectives and drive growth. He will be responsible for building and executing the firm’s marketing strategy.
He joins from Bandhan AMC where he served the company as Head – Marketing, Digital Business, Investor Awareness, and Distributor Engagement and has successfully managed IDFC AMC brand transformation to Bandhan AMC.
He has held several key positions in a career spanning of over two decades. Previously, he was associated with Indianivesh Securities as a Head – Group Marketing and Corporate Communications. In this role, he established marketing and corporate communications functions for Retail Broking, PMS, Wealth Management, and Institutional Equities businesses. Earlier, he was with Kotak Mahindra AMC for 13 years. He joined them as Head Marketing and grew from an AVP grade to Senior Vice President grade. During this tenure, he set up and led the marketing and corporate communications department. In the past, he worked with Motilal Oswal, where he led the development and implementation of corporate and product advertising.
He holds dual degrees from IIM Calcutta, Xavier Institute of Communications and and has done his graduation from University of Mumbai