Nitish Saxena joins FNP as Head of Brand Marketing

FNP has announced the appointment of Nitish Saxena as Head of Brand Marketing. In his capacity, Nitish will play a key role in driving the brand’s growth and market dominance.
Speaking on the appointment Pawan Gadia, Global CEO and Director, FNP said "We are thrilled to welcome Nitish to our FNP family. His extensive experience in crafting and executing successful marketing strategies, particularly in the digital realm aligns perfectly with our vision for the brand’s future growth. As we embark on the upcoming chapter of expansion- technology, innovation and a personalised retail experience will emerge as pivotal components of our strategic vision. We are confident that his skills and experience will contribute significantly to our continued accomplishment, propelling FNP to new heights in the gifting industry."
"I am honored to join FNP, a brand that has demonstrated consistent and explosive growth, while maintaining an incredibly high level of customer satisfaction. I am excited about the opportunity to lead innovative marketing initiatives that will not only strengthen the brand’s presence but also create memorable journeys for our customers." said Saxena.
Nitish Saxena most recently served as the Head of Brand at fintech startup CheQ. During his tenure, he was responsible for end-to-end marketing & communications, leading CheQ’s GTM and subsequent growth. Prior to this, he led the social & creative mandate at Paytm, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the brand's creative identity and social media presence.