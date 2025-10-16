Nykaa and Snapchat unveil incubator program for Gen Z beauty creators

Nykaa has partnered with Snapchat to launch the Nykaa Snap Star Beauty Incubator Program, aimed at nurturing a new generation of beauty creators in India. The initiative seeks to identify and support emerging voices who will influence how beauty is defined and represented among Gen Z audiences.
The program will bring together a group of creators from across the country, who will receive guidance from the social media platform’s teams and beauty professionals from the beauty company. Participants will create content in areas such as makeup, skincare, fragrance, and personal care.
The platform will offer creators access to its Snap Schools, mentorship from platform experts, opportunities to attend events, and the chance to become official Snap Stars. Selected participants will also collaborate with brands and take part in cultural campaigns.
All participants will form the #NykaaSnapStarSquad, jointly owned by the company and the platform. The creators are expected to develop content around the brand’s product launches, participate in Nykaaland, and lead beauty discussions on Snapchat.
Commenting on the collaboration, a company spokesperson said, “At Nykaa, we’ve always championed the voices shaping what beauty means in India, and today, no one is reshaping that narrative faster than Gen Z. They’re not just creating trends, they’re building movements. In Snapchat, we’ve found a kindred platform, bold, expressive, and deeply in sync with this generation’s language. This incubator is more than a campaign. It’s a launchpad for India’s next wave of beauty storytellers. Together with Snapchat, we’re unlocking new ways to discover, create, and lead - on their terms, in their tone, and through their lens.”
Saket Jha Saurabh, Director and Head - Content & AR Partnerships, Snap Inc., added, “When you look at the data from our Snap BCG Gen Z report, the picture is incredibly clear. India’s beauty and personal care market is a $15-20 billion industry, and Gen Z is the economic engine driving a staggering 44% of it. This influence isn’t just about purchasing; it’s about leading the conversation through creativity and visual communication, which is the absolute core of the Snapchat experience. That’s why the 'Gen Z Beauty Creator Incubator' is so significant. It’s about officially handing the microphone and the camera to this cohort. Nykaa understands the 'what' of modern beauty better than anyone, and we provide the 'how' the most authentic canvas for their stories. We are thrilled to partner with them to officially launch the next wave of beauty authorities who will inspire their peers across the country, one Snap at a time.”
Nykaa has also partnered with YouTube to integrate its products into the YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program, allowing creators to tag and recommend its products directly in their videos. The collaboration also includes an incubator program to support and accelerate India’s next generation of beauty and lifestyle creators.