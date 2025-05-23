Oakley announces Shubman Gill as brand ambassador

Oakley has named Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as its new brand ambassador and the face of its 'Artifacts from the Future' campaign in India.
Gill has emerged as a young player in international cricket, recognised for his performances and composed playing style. His growing presence in all formats of the game has drawn attention, particularly among younger audiences in India.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Gill shared, “I’m very excited to join Oakley, a brand that stands for performance, progression and passion, values that resonate strongly with mine. Oakley has been an integral part of my cricketing journey every time I took to the field. The innovative lens and frames technologies in every Oakley help enhance performance, and I love how unapologetically stylish they are!”
On this association, Sahil Jandial, Senior Brand Business Manager at Oakley, said, — “Oakley is firmly rooted in sports, and is one with the culture and community of athletes pushing the boundaries of performance. Shubman, with his relentless pursuit for perfection and progression, is a great embodiment of the Oakley spirit. I am confident this partnership will inspire millions to stay the course till they become the best version of themselves…. And onwards from there!”
As part of Team Oakley, Shubman Gill joins a group of athletes associated with the brand, including Kylian Mbappé, Damian Lillard, and Patrick Mahomes II.
The “Artifacts from the Future” campaign marks 50 years of Oakley’s product development and explores designs that the brand positions as forward-looking and culturally informed.