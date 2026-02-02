Offbeet Media Group appoints Rohit Tugnait as CEO for 101 India

Offbeet Media Group has appointed Rohit Tugnait as Chief Executive Officer of 101 India following its acquisition of the youth-focused digital platform. The appointment takes effect immediately.
Tugnait will lead the platform’s operations, including its creative direction, business strategy and long-term growth. He previously headed India operations at VICE Media Group.
Commenting on Tugnait’s appointment, Jaideep Singh, Founder, Offbeet Media Group, said, “Our focus for 2026 is aggressive growth, and 101 India will lead that vision for the group. With Rohit leading the way, along with other industry heavyweights, I am confident we will create a trajectory of magic for the brand.”
Speaking on his new role, Rohit Tugnait said, “101 India is an extremely unique platform in what it represents and produces. It represents an aspect of India that young audiences have not seen or experienced through a cultural lens. From Dinner with Dons, which captures fun conversations with erstwhile thugs, to Oddly in India, where we tell human-interest stories with a twist. We have an extremely engaged community that we are going to build on with hosting new content, new formats of serving content and a play with AI at some point. 101 India in 2026 will be a platform defined by ambitious stories and ambitious benchmarks.”
The leadership change is part of its plans to scale 101 India as a digital destination for youth-oriented content.