Ogilvy Delhi wins creative digital mandate for India Gate Foods

India Gate Foods, the Basmati rice brand from the house of KRBL Limited, has appointed Ogilvy as its creative digital partner. The collaboration aims to strengthen the brand's digital presence and elevate its engagement with a diverse audience across various platforms.
KRBL Limited, has chosen Ogilvy for digital strategy, creative storytelling, and data-driven marketing. With this partnership, the brand aims to leverage the agency's experience in crafting brand narratives and executing digital campaigns.
Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Sharma, AVP – Marketing, Modern Trade & Ecommerce at KRBL Limited, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy to redefine the staples category and transform how we connect with our customers. With over 40% of India's internet users shopping online, and the digital advertising market projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% through 2025, our collaboration with Ogilvy will help us to strengthen our leadership in the rapidly evolving FMCG landscape. By leveraging cutting-edge digital strategies, we aim to build a dynamic food brand that resonates with the evolving needs of our consumers. This partnership will not only enhance our digital presence but also enable us to create more meaningful and engaging interactions, driving growth and customer loyalty."
"We're excited to challenge the perception of the staples category with Ogilvy. By leaning into digital, we're not just keeping up with the times, we're rewriting the playbook. This partnership will help us unlock new opportunities to connect with our customers in a more meaningful and engaging way, transforming a traditionally functional product into a dynamic and relevant brand.”
The mandate will encompass a comprehensive digital strategy, including social media management, content creation and influencer collaborations. The agency's first purpose-driven campaign for India Gate Basmati Rice is expected to launch later this year.
Prakash Nair, President at Ogilvy, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "India Gate Basmati Rice is an iconic brand with a rich legacy. We are excited to be entrusted with their digital mandate and are eager to create work that will resonate not just with their loyal customer base but will also help in getting new consumers make India Gate their brand of choice."