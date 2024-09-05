OML Entertainment elevates Tusharr Kumar to CEO

OML Entertainment has elevated Tusharr Kumar as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kumar brings over 15 years of experience across new-media, automotive and FMCG industries. He has been associated with OML Entertainment since 2012 in various capacities across different businesses.
After a successful nine-year tenure with OML Entertainment including the last five years as CEO, Gunjan Arya is moving on from the company. Gunjan Arya, outgoing CEO of OML Entertainment, said, "I couldn’t be more proud to announce Tusharr as our CEO. It has been an incredible journey at OML Entertainment, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented and passionate individuals. Together, we've pioneered new forms of entertainment, expanded globally, and driven cultural change through innovative content. While moving on is a bittersweet decision, I am confident in the bright future that lies ahead for OML Entertainment with Tusharr at the helm. Tusharr has been a driving force at OML Entertainment, and I couldn't be more confident in his ability to lead the company as the next CEO. His deep understanding of the content and creator landscape, and our revenue ecosystems, combined with his strategic vision and acumen, make him the ideal leader to steer OML Entertainment during the company’s next phase of growth. ”
As CEO, Kumar will ensure the company’s growth across businesses and markets. In his most recent role as COO since 2021, he oversaw the company’s operations and led initiatives that have further strengthened the company’s position. With experience across new media, automotive and FMCG industries, Kumar has worked at brands like Ducati, Royal Enfield and Parle-Agro.
Speaking about his new role, Kumar said, “I’m really excited about what the future holds for OML Entertainment and am confident that the upward trajectory we’ve been on will continue. This confidence comes from our biggest asset, our incredible teams along with trusted partnerships with artists, clients and investors. We have always been at the forefront of creativity and cultural innovation. I’m looking forward to leading OML Entertainment as we push boundaries and build on the solid foundation laid by Gunjan. As we build what we’ve dreamed of, we will continue to ask ourselves – are we shaping culture? Are we bringing voices to life? Most importantly, are we creating and not just following? ”
Rajesh Kamat, Managing Director of Emerald Media and investor in OML Entertainment added, "Tusharr’s elevation to CEO is a testament to his exceptional leadership and his unwavering commitment to excellence. Under his guidance, OML Entertainment has achieved remarkable milestones, and I have no doubt that he will continue to build on this momentum. Tusharr's vision for OML Entertainment aligns perfectly with our goals as investors, and we are thrilled to support him as he leads the company to new heights.”