Omnicom Media Group India appoints Rita Verma as its Chief Talent Officer

Omnicom Media Group India has appointed Rita Verma as the organization’s new Chief Talent Officer.
With a career spanning over 22 years in Talent Development, Leadership Development, Culture Building and DEI, Rita brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead OMG India’s people & culture practice.
She succeeds Anju Kurien – who has retired from her position after 13 years of service, during which she was instrumental in accelerating OMG's strategic footprint in the market.
In her role, Rita is tasked with solidifying OMG India’s people-centric ethos, championing the group’s vision, and nurturing future-ready teams to advance the growth trajectory.
Rita Verma has been in the network for the past 19 years – leading the HR function at DDB Mudra Group, part of Omnicom Advertising Services in India.
Speaking of the appointment, Kartik Sharma, Group CEO – Omnicom Media Group India, said, “Talent is our defining edge when it comes to propelling our collective success and that of our clients. With Rita steering our talent practice, we look forward to fortifying our commitment to our people-centric approach and driving transformations to progress further on our future-fit agenda.”
Expressing her delight, Rita Verma commented, “At a time when our industry is witnessing much change with agility, I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with an organization that believes in talent and creativity to be key linchpins to driving success. I look forward to working with the team and building for the future – aligning talent strategies with the larger vision to deliver best-in-class solutions across the board.”