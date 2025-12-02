Omnicom shifts to new web domain after IPG acquisition

Omnicom Group has shifted its online presence to a new domain, omc.com, following its acquisition of Interpublic Group. The transition went live on December 1, and all agency announcements are now being published on the updated site. The IPG website, which has been inactive since November 26, now redirects to the new domain.
The homepage features a simplified layout and opens with the line: “The world’s leading marketing and sales company - Built for intelligent growth in the next era.” The site outlines the agency’s range of services, describing areas such as advertising, branding, commerce, experiential work, health, media, precision marketing, production and public relations under a section labelled ‘Connected Capabilities.’
Omnicom’s intelligence platform, Omni, is also prominently featured. The site says the platform combines data, technology and creative tools to support its operations.
As part of the post-merger shift, Omnicom reportedly plans to introduce new corporate email addresses using the omc.com domain. Employees are expected to receive updated credentials in the coming weeks.
The changes are part of the agency’s effort to unify communication systems and consolidate information on its expanded structure. The move seems to be an attempt to centralise updates on leadership, operations and agency integrations following the merger.