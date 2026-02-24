Omnicom's PHD bags media mandate for Menarini Asia-Pacific

PHD, part of Omnicom Media Group, has secured the media mandate for Menarini Asia-Pacific following a competitive pitch that began in June 2025.
Under the expanded remit, the agency will oversee media planning and buying across seven additional markets: India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Korea. The appointment builds on the agency’s existing partnership with the brand inA ustralia and New Zealand, Hong Kong and the Philippines.
The agency’s regional hub in Singapore, led by Business Director Rahul Mehndiratta, will manage regional campaigns, strategy and governance. The account will be supported by Omni, Omnicom Media Group’s AI-driven marketing platform. The mandate began on January 1, 2026.
Speaking on securing the extended mandate, Eileen Ooi, President, PHD APAC, said, “This win showcases the power of our network, where innovation, cultural understanding, and our ‘Intelligence. Connected’s vision forms the backbone of how we deliver measurable impact. Like Menarini, we are committed to making a difference in consumers’ lives while driving growth for our clients’ businesses. PHD takes pride in leading the industry through strategic excellence and advanced solutions, and we look forward to continuing to harness these strengths to deliver smarter, more culturally relevant solutions to drive greater regional impact for Menarini.”
Monaz Todywalla, CEO, PHD India, added, “In a category as nuanced and trust-driven as consumer health, this partnership represents the kind of integrated thinking modern-day brands require - where regional alignment, data-led decision-making and strong market governance work in tandem. By bringing together local expertise with the strategic strength of our regional network and the intelligence of Omni, we are building a future-ready model designed to support Menarini’s next phase of growth across Asia-Pacific.”
Commenting on the partnership, Eugenia Yuen, Regional Head of Commercial and Marketing, Consumer Health, Menarini Asia-Pacific, said, “As our consumer health portfolio continues to scale across Asia-Pacific, we needed a media model that supports greater efficiency, clearer decision-making and stronger regional visibility, without losing local market relevance. Consolidating our media planning and buying allows us to move towards a more data-informed approach - where performance, learning and optimisation can happen faster and at scale. This partnership strengthens our ability to plan and invest with discipline across markets, while equipping our teams with better insights, benchmarking and governance to support our growth in the region.”