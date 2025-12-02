Omnicom retires IPG Mediabrands, merges media agencies under one umbrella

Omnicom has officially retired the IPG Mediabrands identity, folding all media agencies from both groups into a single new global unit called Omnicom Media.
Under the new structure, six major agencies, OMD, PHD, Hearts & Science, UM, Initiative and Mediahub, will now operate under Omnicom Media, reporting globally to Florian Adamski.
Omnicom is also restructuring its creative agencies. Under the revamped creative arm, branded as Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG), the firm will move forward with just three global networks --- BBDO Worldwide, McCann, and TBWA Worldwide.
According to the company, this sweeping realignment aims to merge media buying, data, and creative under one streamlined global architecture.