OnePlus signs six new ambassadors in India

OnePlus has named cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana, esports player Jonathan, singer Armaan Malik, Formula 2 driver Kush Maini and actor Nitanshi Goel as its new brand ambassadors in India.
The signings were announced as part of the company’s ‘Power On. Limits Off’ campaign, which includes a six-part film series featuring the ambassadors. The films explore themes such as recovery, criticism, reinvention and preparation, portraying what the company describes as quiet moments that shape personal strength.
The announcement coincides with the brand's 12th anniversary. Speaking about the association, Ishita Grover, director of marketing at OnePlus India, said, “Marking OnePlus’ 12th anniversary in India, we’re proud to announce onboarding of Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, Jonathan, Armaan Malik, Kush Maini, and Nitanshi Goel as our brand ambassadors. Blending sport, art, and cutting-edge technology, our ambassadors reflect and intricately tie to our performance-first approach. We are certain that this collaboration will be well-received by our community.”
The series was conceptualised by the brand’s in-house team and produced by Kameron, a production house based in Helsinki.
Speaking on the collaboration with the brand, Jasprit Bumrah said, “Pushing limits is a quiet journey that involves challenging yourself to be better. It is about showing up every day, trusting the work, having a solid work ethic and rising stronger.” He adds, “I’m glad to partner with OnePlus to celebrate that true Never Settle spirit as evolution is the only constant in a dynamic universe.”
Armaan Malik added, “Power On. Limits Off represents a mindset I connect with deeply, the urge to evolve, to challenge myself, to create without holding anything back. It’s about choosing growth over comfort and staying true to what drives you. That’s why teaming up with OnePlus feels so organic. Their devices are built with the same spirit of pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible. I’m genuinely excited for this collaboration and to inspire people to tap into their own power and break past the limits they’ve set for themselves.”