OpenAI appoints Gary Briggs interim CMO after Kate Rouch steps down

OpenAI has announced that former Meta executive Gary Briggs will serve as interim head of marketing, as current Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch steps away from her role to undergo treatment for invasive breast cancer.
Rouch, who joined OpenAI in December 2024, revealed her diagnosis in a public LinkedIn post, stating she will take a three-month medical leave. Diagnosed just weeks after assuming the role, Rouch described her time balancing chemotherapy at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) with work responsibilities as “the hardest season of life” for her and her family.
Despite the challenges, she expressed confidence in her treatment, calling her prognosis “excellent” and saying she expects a full recovery.
“A routine exam saved my life,” Rouch wrote, urging others to prioritise screenings. “It could save yours too.” She also stated that one in eight American women will face invasive breast cancer in their lifetime, with 42,000 annual deaths and a growing number of cases among younger women.
Briggs, who previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Meta, will lead the marketing team in her absence. The two worked together during their time at Meta, where Rouch held senior roles across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. She later served as CMO at Coinbase before joining OpenAI.
OpenAI has not announced any changes to its broader marketing strategy during the interim appointment.