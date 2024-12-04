OpenAI announces Kate Rouch as its first CMO

OpenAI has appointed its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), bringing in Kate Rouch from Coinbase. Rouch, who joined Coinbase in 2021 to lead global marketing and public relations, played an important role in the company's Super Bowl advertisements. Prior to her time at Coinbase, she spent over a decade at Meta, where she served as the global head of brand and product marketing for platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook.

Rouch announced her new role on X, stating that she will begin on Monday. This move marks a shift for OpenAI, a company that has seen its valuation soar to $157 billion in just two years since the launch of ChatGPT. Despite its impressive growth, OpenAI has not prioritised marketing in the past. The company has already reached 250 million weekly active users and over 1 million paying business customers, relying largely on word-of-mouth and organic growth.

This Friday will be my last day at Coinbase.



Working here is the hardest and the greatest thing I’ve ever done. With the toughest and smartest people I know.



Over the past 3 years we’ve been tested. Financially. Legally. Reputationally. Politically.



We’ve risen to the… pic.twitter.com/CBj3HEngh2 — Kate Rouch 🛡️ (@kate_rouch) December 3, 2024

However, with the competition in the generative AI space intensifying, particularly with rivals like Anthropic’s Claude, and tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta all vying for a share of the rapidly growing AI market, OpenAI's decision to hire Rouch signals a shift toward more strategic marketing.

In addition to its new leadership, the company raised $6.6 billion in its latest funding round in October and secured a $4 billion revolving line of credit. The company also announced last week that it would allow employees to sell about $1.5 billion worth of shares in a new tender offer to SoftBank.

While OpenAI confirmed it has no plans for a Super Bowl ad in 2025, the hiring of Rouch highlights its growing focus on marketing as it looks to maintain its leadership position in the evolving AI landscape.