Opus Technologies appoints Nischala Murthy Kaushik as CMO

Opus Technologies has announced the appointment of Nischala Murthy Kaushik as Chief Marketing Officer.
Kaushik, with more than two decades of global experience at the intersection of strategy, technology and marketing, has held C-suite positions as the CMO at Fresh Gravity and HFS Research.
She spent over two decades at Wipro in leadership roles across marketing and innovation. As Global Marketing Director for the CTO Office, she drove global positioning in emerging tech such as blockchain, robotics, and open source, building thought leadership with partners like Forbes and leading 100+ global campaigns and speaker sessions.
She has led brand transformation, corporate storytelling, LinkedIn influence, demand generation, Account-Based Marketing, thought leadership and analyst engagement.
Starting her career as a technologist, Nischala has worked on building technology solutions for clients like HSBC, MasterCard, Charles Schwab and Credit Suisse.
Further, she has also led corporate innovation initiatives and strategic marketing for new solutions, services and growth initiatives.