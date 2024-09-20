Orion Digital wins Tandon Eye Hospital's digital mandate

Tandon Eye Hospital has partnered with Orion Digital to drive its digital communications and improve its digital presence significantly. As part of the mandate, Orion Digital will streamline Social Media and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) efforts to boost Tandon Eye Hospital's online visibility and patient engagement.
The mandate will focus on social media marketing and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to boost website traffic, improve online presence and engage local patients for interaction. Additionally, Orion Digital will help target specific patient groups based on geography using a performance-based advertising module to drive medical tourism in ophthalmology for the hospital.
“We are excited about partnering with Orion Digital to improve our engagement and perception online. This partnership will enable us to reach a wider audience and offer improved access to vision care information, best practices, and treatment options. At Tandon, our goal is to make eye health more accessible and to raise awareness about vision care," said Dr. Ashok Tandon, Founder, Tandon Eye Hospital.
“Hospitals need a strong patient engagement program with significant local visibility, especially within a 10 km radius. Orion Digital aims to achieve this for Tandon Eye Hospital by establishing a presence across multiple platforms. Additionally, we will explore opportunities to position Tandon Eye Hospital in medical tourism for eye treatment. Our goal is to help Tandon Eye Hospital connect more effectively with their target audience through creative and locally optimized strategies,” said Arshad Jamal, Group
Head, Orion Digital.