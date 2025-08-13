Ormax launches syndicated sports audience tracker

Ormax Media has announced the launch of Ormax Sports Track. It is a syndicated audience research tool that measures the engagement and marketing impact of sports tournaments on digital platforms across India.
Ormax Sports Track is aimed at facilitating platforms and sports leagues to understand and optimise the performance of sports properties, from cricket and football to kabaddi, tennis and wrestling, among others. According to the agency, the tracker evaluates tournaments on four key parameters - Buzz, Reach, Appeal and Potency - from the moment they are announced to the day their final game is played, offering a comprehensive view of audience engagement throughout the tournament’s lifecycle.
The weekly reporting through online surveys is expected to cover both metros and non-metros. The subscribers will receive a mid-week report every Tuesday and an end-of-week report every Friday.
Speaking about the launch, Keerat Grewal, Head of Business Development (Streaming, Television & Brands) at Ormax Media, said, “With Ormax Sports Track, OTT platforms now have a powerful, subscription-based tool to benchmark the impact of their sports campaigns against industry-wide trends. This tool integrates rigorous audience tracking with strategic insights, helping clients drive subscriptions, optimise marketing spend, and stand out in a crowded sports landscape.”