Osmo launches AI-led planning platform LOC8

Osmo, an Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising agency, has announced the launch of its proprietary planning platform LOC8, a tool that uses artificial intelligence and human vision cognition to measure audience attention.
The agency said the platform has been quietly powering its campaigns and is now being detailed publicly for the first time.
The platform shifts the focus of OOH advertising from measuring reach to quantifying attention; it processes raw video data into insights on visibility, attention metrics, and placement potential.
Speaking on the launch, Mangesh Shinde, Co-founder of Osmo, said, “OOH stands at the brink of a transformation. Advertisers no longer want just eyeballs; they want evidence of attention and the ground truth. Loc8 is the breakthrough the OOH industry has been waiting for, a next-generation metric that doesn’t just measure reach but captures true audience attention metrics in real time. In a world where attention is the most valuable currency, Loc8 equips brands with the power of AI, enabling campaigns that are smarter, measurable and hard to ignore. At OSMO, we say Attention is the New Oil. And with LOC8, we’re enabling our clients to harness it.”
Osmo said the platform functions across three layers: capturing site footage via IoT to generate attention metrics, mapping people, places, and placements for engagement, and offering instant metrics access for campaign planning.
The platform has already been used in campaigns across sectors, including automobiles, real estate, and consumer goods.
Commenting on the public launch, Nipun Arora, Co-founder of Osmo, added, “OOH is at a stage where advertisers are increasingly demanding accountability from the medium. As investments in OOH grow, our proposition helps decision-makers conduct a virtual recce with confidence. With AI and ML, our attention metrics not only reinforce trust in the medium but also enable comparisons of asset performance against live traffic conditions and human cognition; ultimately making campaigns noticed, not just seen.”