OWLED Media appoints Vaibhav Dhandha as Executive Creative Director

OWLED Media, a creative marketing agency, announced the appointment of Vaibhav Dhandha as the Executive Creative Director for the video division. In his new role, Dhandha will lead all creative initiatives within the video division. His experience and innovative approach are expected to add value to OWLED, elevating the quality and impact of the agency’s video content, setting new standards of creativity in the industry.
With over 11 years of extensive experience in the realm of content creation, Dhandha brings a wealth of creativity and expertise to the forefront. At OWLED, he will head a team comprising writers, creative leads, and design generalists, and act as the creative custodian for all pitches. His responsibilities will include overseeing the execution of ad campaign pitches, production briefs, and content pieces, from initial ideation to final delivery.
Prior to OWLED Media, Dhandha was a Creative Director with Supari Studios where he brought multiple campaigns to fruition for brands like Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, Hershey’s, MPL, Tinder, CRED to name a few.
Throughout his career, Dhandha has conceptualised, directed, and produced more than 700+ bespoke content pieces, spanning a wide spectrum, from advertising campaigns and short documentaries to web shows, music videos, and editorial content.
Dhandha said, “I am truly honoured and excited to take on the role of Executive Creative Director at OWLED Media. Creativity is at the heart of every remarkable story, and I believe that we have an incredible opportunity to craft narratives that captivate and inspire. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at OWLED Media to push creative boundaries, ignite imaginations, and bring stories to life in ways that leave a lasting impact. Together, we’ll illuminate new horizons of creativity and storytelling in the ever-evolving media landscape.”
On Vaibhav’s appointment, Ayush Wadhwa, Founder of OWLED Media said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vaibhav Dhandha to the OWLED Media family. His outstanding track record and innovative spirit align perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier content to our clients. We look forward to the exceptional creative endeavours that his leadership will bring to our video division.”