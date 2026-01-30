P&G ad spend falls 8% YoY, down to Rs 145 Crore in Q3: Report

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. reported marginal revenue growth and higher profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, supported by operational efficiencies and a favourable product price mix, as per media reports.
Advertising and promotional spending declined during the quarter to Rs 145 crore, compared with Rs 158 crore a year earlier, a drop of about 8%. For the nine months ended December last year, advertising expenditure fell nearly 20% to Rs 390 crore from Rs 485 crore in the same period last year.
The company posted sales of Rs 1,262 crore for the quarter, up 1% from a year earlier. Total revenue stood at Rs 1,274 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2025-26, compared with Rs 1,257 crore in the same period last year.
Profit after tax rose 12% year on year to Rs 301 crore, from Rs 268 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2025-26, the company reported total revenue of Rs 3,379 crore, compared with Rs 3,340 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
The company’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 195 per equity share for fiscal 2025-26, which includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 25 per share.