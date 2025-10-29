Pantaloons appoints Altamash Khan as Head of Media & Digital Marketing

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) has appointed Altamash Khan as the Head of Media and Digital Marketing for Pantaloons, strengthening its leadership team as the brand expands its digital and media presence across India.
Khan brings over a decade of experience in digital marketing and brand transformation. Before taking his new role, Khan was with Raymond Lifestyle, where he led digital initiatives across the brand’s fashion portfolio. His work focused on data-driven marketing, full-funnel measurement, and influencer and content strategies to enhance online visibility.
Khan has also worked with Kellogg’s India, where he managed integrated digital campaigns and engagement strategies, and with Godrej Consumer Products Limited, where he drove digital adoption and data-led marketing. He has also served as a juror and speaker at advertising and marketing forums.
Commenting on his appointment, Altamash Khan said, “My transition to Pantaloons is about building for the future of marketing by shaping how brands think, act, and grow. At Pantaloons, I see a canvas rich with culture and possibility. My aim is to strengthen the bridge between media, data, and creativity while nurturing a team that leads with curiosity and courage. ABFRL’s vision for the next decade is transformational, and I’m excited to play a part in translating that vision into meaningful digital impact.”