Penguin Random House India appoints Ayesha Chenoy to External Advisory Committee

Penguin Random House India has appointed Ayesha Chenoy, founder and chairperson of digital agency RepIndia, to its External Advisory Committee, the company announced on Tuesday.
The committee, composed of industry professionals across sectors, is tasked with shaping the publisher’s strategic direction in areas such as digital transformation, innovation, and future-readiness.
Chenoy, known for her contributions to India’s digital marketing landscape, brings experience in brand development and creative strategy. She has led RepIndia in launching digital campaigns for brands, including Burger King, GAP, Viacom, and Canon. She is also a published Penguin author, with her book The Bravest Person I Know receiving praise for its focus on mental health.
"Ayesha is a vital addition to our advisory committee, especially as we evolve in a rapidly transforming digital world," said Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of Penguin Random House India, Southeast Asia, and MENA. "With emerging technologies, shifting trends, and new modes of online engagement, her expertise offers us an edge in adapting to change, resolving digital challenges, and preparing for an AI-driven future. Her dual perspective, as a digital strategist and an author, will help us navigate this evolution thoughtfully and efficiently."
Chenoy, who holds an economics degree from the University of Cambridge and began her career in investment banking in London.
“I am honoured to be a part of this distinguished Advisory committee and work with Gaurav as he leads one of the most exceptional publishing teams in Asia. As someone who has digital running in her veins, I hope to add strategic insights in a world where powerful stories can now garner even more engagement and reach, through technology and the use of AI in an evolving media landscape,” she said in a statement.
The committee is expected to guide Penguin Random House India as it adapts to changing reader behaviours and technological shifts in the publishing industry.