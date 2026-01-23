Peoplecom bags integrated creative mandate for Curated Living Solutions

Peoplecom, a Bengaluru-based integrated brand and creative agency, has been appointed to handle the integrated creative mandate for Curated Living Solutions (CLS), a coliving and student housing platform backed by the DivyaSree Group.
Under the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand’s creative and brand communication work. This includes creative ideation, design systems, content, brand strategy, and integrated campaigns across digital and offline platforms.
The brand operates in the managed living segment, catering to students and young professionals.
Speaking about the partnership, Jaikishan Challa, CEO, Curated Living Solutions, said, “As we scale Curated Living Solutions across markets, it was important for us to bring on board a creative partner who understands both brand and business. Peoplecom’s strategic approach, creative depth, and hands-on involvement made them a natural fit. We see this partnership playing a key role in how we present our brand to residents, partners, and stakeholders.”
Commenting on securing the mandate, Rajiv Krishnaswamy, CEO of Peoplecom, said, “We’re excited to partner with Curated Living Solutions at a pivotal phase of their growth. What stood out for us was the brand’s clarity of vision and ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready living platform. At Peoplecom, our strength lies in idea-led creativity and integrated thinking, and our team is eager to build a strong, consistent brand narrative that reflects CLS’s scale, credibility, and aspirations.”
The agency works across sectors, including real estate, coliving, healthcare, retail and lifestyle brands, providing integrated creative and communication services.