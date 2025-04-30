Pepsi names new female global ambassadors ahead of football Season

Pepsi has announced a new group of female global ambassadors ahead of the summer football season, highlighting some of the sport’s most prominent figures. The latest additions include Alexia Putellas, Lauren James, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Farah Jefry, who join existing ambassador Leah Williamson.
Putellas, a two-time Ballon d’Or Féminin winner, is widely regarded for her playmaking skills and leadership on the pitch. “This is going to be a summer to remember, and to do it as a part of the Pepsi family is amazing,” said Putellas. “Our game is the fastest growing sport in the world, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have coming up.”
England international Lauren James, known for her pace and technical ability, said, “Joining the Pepsi family as a global ambassador, and sharing the spotlight with so many incredible athletes is an absolute honour. Get excited for our campaign when it hits the screens.”
Joining them is Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen, a Ballon d’Or Féminin nominee and a recognised figure in European football. “I'm thrilled to be part of the global Pepsi family, alongside so many incredible names. We're seeing our game reach new heights, and Pepsi's support is going to help to bring that excitement to fans everywhere,” she said.
Farah Jefry, a key figure in Saudi Arabia’s women’s football scene and the top scorer in the country’s inaugural women’s league, also joins the group. “Pepsi's legacy with football icons is legendary, and I'm still pinching myself. Joining the incredible roster and being part of its next chapter is a dream come true,” she said.
Cathy Graham Kidd, Senior Marketing Director at Pepsi, noted, “Our new ambassadors are not only incredible players, but have a thirst for more, a drive to succeed. That makes them one of a kind. The women’s game has rapidly become a global passion point and is gripping audiences across the world with unbeatable entertainment, incredible fan experiences and inspirational players.”
She added, “For decades, Pepsi has redefined football culture. Now, we’re writing the next chapter by championing the unstoppable rise of women’s football and shining the global spotlight on these players.”
The players will feature in Pepsi’s upcoming campaign, with murals and displays installed in London, Mollet del Vallès and Oslo to mark the announcement. Faces of James and Williamson will be featured in Chelsea and Holloway Road, Putellas in her hometown, and Graham Hansen in the Norwegian capital. The designs aim to capture the energy and personality of each player.