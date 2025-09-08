PerformAce Media announces Ajhay Kumar as CBO to head PA ConnectX

PerformAce Media has announced the appointment of Ajhay Kumar as its new Chief Business Officer.
In his new role, Kumar is expected to lead the launch and growth of PerformAce ConnectX, a phygital marketing vertical.
Kumar with over a decade of experience across retail, fashion, travel and mental health. He has led large-format campaigns and has influenced partnerships with MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.
Led by Kumar, the initiative is expected to focus on experiential marketing through live-digital activations, creation of entertainment and sports properties, and community-based engagement. He is also the co-founder of Misohe, a mental health platform.
Speaking on his appointment, Kumar said, "PerformAce ConnectX is about setting a new standard for brand engagement. He further said, "In today’s always-connected world, consumers expect experiences that are as meaningful as they are measurable. By combining my entrepreneurial experience across multiple industries with PerformAce Media’s Martech expertise, we will create platforms where innovation, creativity, and ROI converge- helping brands build relevance and revenue at the same time."