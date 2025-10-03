Influencer Apoorva Mukhija credits Perplexity for guidance during medical emergency

Perplexity AI recently gained attention after influencer Apoorva Mukhija shared an Instagram reel recounting how the AI assistant guided her during an accident in Mykonos.
According to the video shared by Apoorva Mukhija, she sustained a cut on her thigh from a shattered glass after slipping at a nightclub. She reported being taken to a hospital at approximately 2 a.m., where a medical student volunteer advised that she might require stitches.
Citing uncertainty with this advice, Mukhija consulted an AI assistant. The chatbot recommended not delaying treatment, guidance Mukhija stated she trusted because she believed it was based on authentic sources. She added that the following day, the same AI helped her find a hospital compatible with her insurance, where she ultimately received nine stitches, a number she described as unexpected.
The incident highlights a growing dependency on AI, raising concerns about scenarios where users may prioritise chatbot guidance over available, in-person professional advice.
This event also showcases the evolving marketing strategies of AI companies, with Perplexity turning the real-life emergency into a paid partnership opportunity with the influencer. This narrative-driven promotion is further solidified by its partnership with Airtel, providing free premium access, typically costing ₹17,000 per year, to the telecom's subscribers.
This underscores India's strategic importance for AI firms, a market where competition is intensifying. Recently, rival ChatGPT also deepened its local presence by introducing an India-specific paid plan and launching a widespread outdoor advertising campaign to promote the daily utility of its services.