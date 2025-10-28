Petonic AI launches innovation management platform SolvAI

Petonic AI, a global company focused on AI-driven innovation and consulting intelligence, announced the launch of SolvAI, its new AI-based innovation management platform, at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 in San Francisco.
According to the company, the platform integrates artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and decision automation to support enterprises in managing the full innovation lifecycle — from ideation to execution. Petonic AI stated that 'SolvAI' aims to accelerate innovation cycles, lower execution costs, and improve decision accuracy for organisations across sectors.
The company noted that the global innovation consulting and management market, currently valued at about US$970 billion, is projected to exceed US$1.3 trillion by 2026. Despite this scale, many organizations continue to rely on manual, fragmented processes, with research suggesting that up to 45% of innovation time is lost to manual evaluations and over 60% of corporate innovation projects fail to meet expectations.
SolvAI, according to Petonic AI, seeks to address these inefficiencies through predictive modelling, intelligent simulations, and real-time analytics.
Speaking at the launch, Yuvraj Bhardwaj, CEO, Petonic AI, said, “Innovation has long been treated as an art — unpredictable, unstructured, and intuition-driven. But the world’s most agile companies are realizing it can be engineered. SolvAI transforms how organisations innovate by introducing precision, transparency and scale. Today, only 35% of innovation projects reach meaningful execution due to human bias and inefficiency. With SolvAI, we’re moving towards a world where AI enables every employee — not just executives — to participate in innovation. The result is faster time-to-market, reduced cost, and a culture of continuous transformation.”
The company said the platform allows employees across levels to contribute and evaluate ideas through an AI-assisted system that ranks and models potential outcomes.
Reflecting on the platform’s origins, Yashraj Bhardwaj, Co-Founder and COO, Petonic AI, said, “During my time at UC Berkeley, my brother Yuvraj and I began shaping what would eventually become SolvAI. Immersed in the ethos of open innovation at Berkeley’s Open Innovation Labs, we were fascinated by how collaboration across academia, industry, and government could unlock exponential problem-solving potential. We asked ourselves — what if this model of open, boundaryless innovation could be scaled for every enterprise in the world? That question became our obsession. By blending the academic frameworks of co-creation and innovation with advanced AI-driven decision engines, we transformed the open-innovation philosophy into a living, intelligent SaaS platform — one that could help organizations everywhere innovate with precision, speed, and purpose.”