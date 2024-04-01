Pfizer transfers global creative responsibility from IPG to Publicis

Pfizer has transferred its global creative responsibilities from Interpublic Group's FCB and IPG Health to Publicis, just 10 months after consolidating its business with the two holding companies, as reported by Campaign Asia.
However, IPG continues to manage Pfizer's PR account, secured in June, with PR firms like Weber Shandwick and Golin operating under the umbrella structure of Dxtra Health. Additionally, IPG retains health-related functions such as medical affairs and activations.
In May of 2023, the pharmaceutical giant appointed IPG to manage its global creative tasks and entrusted Publicis Groupe with its media planning and buying responsibilities. However, just after 10 months, the company has confirmed plans to "fully integrate creative into the existing Publicis construct," which already encompasses data, media, and production.
This decision followed Pfizer's announcement of its lowest annual revenue since 2020, experiencing a 41% decline to $58.5 billion in 2023 from a record $100.3 billion the previous year.
Pfizer has previously collaborated with various agencies worldwide, including Dentsu's Carat and iProspect for media services, and WPP's specialized unit Team Pfizer for creative endeavors.
Additionally, Publicis has already overseen creative production for Pfizer, with Publicis Conseil and LeTruc/Publicis NY leading the brand's Super Bowl commercial this year.