PHD India wins the integrated media mandate for OPPO India

PHD India has secured the integrated media mandate for OPPO India, following a multi-agency pitch.
This partnership will see the agency support the brand’s growth in the region by drawing upon PHD's strength in comms planning, creativity, and capabilities to drive impactful business outcomes.
PHD India's CEO, Monaz Todywalla said, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey of growth with our new partner, OPPO. The brand is an innovator in its space and with PHD's deep expertise in media, consumer strategies and advanced thinking - 'Intelligence. Connected.' - that combines data, technology, and human expertise collaboratively, we look forward to building a stronger affinity for OPPO India.”