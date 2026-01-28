PHD Media appoints Vinita Shrivastav as VP of Business Planning for Marico

PHD Media has appointed Vinita Shrivastav as Vice President for Business Planning. She will lead the agency’s business for the FMCG company Marico.
Shrivastav has more than two decades of experience across brand strategy, media planning, integrated marketing, research and business leadership. She was earlier recognised as Best South Asian Strategic Planner of the Year by Campaign Asia.
Srivastav has held senior roles across media agencies, broadcasters and research firms. Before joining PHD Media, she worked at Wavemaker India, where she handled strategy and client leadership roles for consumer and beauty brands, including L’Oréal.
She previously served as AVP Marketing Head at IN10 Media Network and as Senior Director for Business Strategy at Mindshare.
Earlier in her career, Srivastav spent more than seven years at Zee Entertainment Enterprises in marketing, research and strategy roles, including work on international channel launches. She has also worked with Reliance Big Broadcasting and TAM Media Research in marketing and media strategy positions.
In her new role, Shrivastav will oversee the Marico mandate at the agency, with responsibility for strategy, planning and execution. She will work with leadership teams at both Marico and PHD Media.
The appointment is part of its ongoing focus on strengthening its leadership team and supporting long-term client partnerships.