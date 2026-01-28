Philips India ropes in Rasha Thadani as brand ambassador for its hair styling range

Philips India has appointed actor Rasha Thadani as brand ambassador for its hair styling range. The brand launched a digital campaign focused on hair styling needs under Indian conditions, featuring Thadani.
The campaign includes a digital film set in a fictional ‘Indian Hair Court,’ where factors such as humidity, heat, hard water and genetics are shown as causes of hair damage. The film highlights the brand’s hair styling products. Thadani appears in the film as a hair expert.
Speaking about the association, Smit Shukla, Country Head, Philips Personal Health, said, “Hair styling in India is influenced by a unique mix of climate conditions, environmental factors, and diverse hair types. At Philips, we create products rooted in real consumer insights and are backed by science and technology. Our ‘Designed for Indian Hair’ campaign brings this philosophy to life, and Rasha introduces a fresh, contemporary voice that truly connects with today’s generation of consumers.”
Commenting on her association, Rasha Thadani added, “What drew me to Philips is its clear understanding of hair and the thoughtfulness behind its products. Styling in challenging weather conditions is a task, and Philips focuses on solutions designed with care, science, and real insight. I’m excited to partner with a brand that believes great styling should also mean healthier hair.”