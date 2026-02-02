PI Industries introduces refreshed visual identity

PI Industries Ltd has introduced a new corporate logo as part of an update to its visual identity, while retaining its existing name and brand.
The brand’s refreshed logo reflects its evolution from an agriculture-focused business to a life sciences company with operations spanning agri-sciences, biologicals, pharmaceuticals and chemistry-based solutions. The updated identity is intended to represent its broader scientific capabilities and global operations.
The logo design draws on elements linked to science and connectivity, including forms inspired by DNA structures and interconnected systems. It also incorporates Devanagari-influenced typography, which the brand said reflects its Indian roots alongside its international presence.
Commenting on the new identity, Mayank Singhal, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, PI Industries Ltd, said, “PI today operates at the intersection of chemistry, biology, and technology. Our new identity reflects the scale, sophistication, and global relevance of the organisation we have become - future-ready, science-led, and purpose -driven - while remaining anchored to the values and scientific discipline that have defined us for eight decades.”