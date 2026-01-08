Pinterest CMO Andréa Mallard exits after eight years

Andréa Mallard is leaving Pinterest after eight years leading the platform’s marketing, according to media reports. Mallard joined the social media platform in 2018 as its first Chief Marketing Officer.
Over time, her role expanded to include oversight of product design, communications and youth safety. Under CEO Bill Ready, Mallard was closely involved in reshaping the platform’s product and marketing strategy, as the company moved away from engagement-driven recommendation models.
Before joining Pinterest, Mallard held senior marketing roles at Athleta and Omada Health. During her tenure, Pinterest expanded its cultural and brand partnerships and broadened its user base, including increased adoption among male and Gen Z users.
Mallard carries more than two decades of experience across marketing, brand strategy and design.
Earlier, she held senior roles at IDEO, where she worked on global brand and innovation projects. Mallard began her career in media and journalism, with early roles at Forbes and Canada’s CBC, and has also served on the boards of several technology and consumer-focused companies.
As per the report, the platform has not commented on Mallard’s next role.