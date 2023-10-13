Pixelfox bags digital and creative mandate for Phoenix Mills' brands

Pixelfox has announced its appointment as the Creative and Digital partner for brands — Phoenix Citadel Indore, Palladium Ahmedabad, and Phoenix Workspaces.
The mandate encompasses the strategic enhancement of brand identity and digital presence across all platforms for these esteemed entities. For this, the company will employ its creative prowess to deliver campaigns and content that resonate with the target audience. As the designated agency responsible for social media and integrated communication, the agency will offer a comprehensive suite of services. This includes managing social media, creating impactful print ads, producing dynamic video content (DVCs), and orchestrating outdoor advertising campaigns. With a focus on interactive experiences and data-driven insights, Pixelfox aims to foster strong customer connections and optimize ROI.
Commenting on the partnership, Krutika Damani, Founder, Pixelfox expressed excitement stating, "We are elated to embark on this exciting journey with The Phoenix Mills Limited. The Pixelfox family, armed with a talented team, is dedicated to taking the brand’s visual presence to unparalleled heights. We are confident in our capacity to achieve this through a combination of innovation and a unique approach.”
“The Phoenix Mills Limited as a brand has been synonymous with innovation and excellence, and we believe Pixelfox aligns perfectly with our ethos of delivering exceptional value. With this partnership, we look forward to reshaping the digital landscape and enhancing customer experiences across Phoenix Citadel Indore, Palladium Ahmedabad, and Phoenix Workspaces. Together, we will set new standards and exceed expectations, driving our brands to greater heights in the digital era," expressed Mayank Lalpuria, West & North Marketing Head at The Phoenix Mills Limited.