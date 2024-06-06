Piyush Pandey named the recipient of the 2024 LIA Legend Award

Piyush Pandey, former Global Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy will be accepting the Created for Creatives LIA Legend Award onsite, in Las Vegas on 1st October 2024. Along with whom, the LIA Jurors, onsite Creative LIAisons attendees and speakers and global press will also be present.
Being the man who put Indian advertising on the world map, Pandey is the second creative giant to be bestowed this prestigious award by LIA. He was appointed the Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India in 2004 after which he went onto serve as Global Chief Creative Officer for two and a half years. In January 2024, Pandey stepped into an advisory role.
The LIA Legend Award is given to leaders of the industry, past or present, who through their talent, vision and generosity have demonstrated outstanding creativity. Along with creative brilliance and creative leadership, LIA recognizes people who have selflessly and with great generosity, given their time and their personal attention to further the industry.
Barbara Levy, President of LIA, elaborated, “We look for someone who has reshaped the industry for the better. More than that, it must be someone who not only has a wealth of knowledge and experience but generously shares it with emerging talent. Piyush has shaped Indian advertising, as well as, gifted his knowledge to the global advertising world. Like all advertising legends, it is his work that tells the best story. Piyush epitomizes all the qualities David Ogilvy said great leaders should possess – bravery, idealism, curiosity, playfulness, candour, intuition, free-spiritedness and persistence.”
Terry Savage, LIA Chairman, further stated, “In giving this award to Piyush, we recognize someone who has openly given back to others in an extraordinary way. Over and above that, Piyush has been a role model, inspiration and creative champion to so many people, people who follow his achievements and because of this have gone on their own creative journey.”
In accepting the honour, Piyush Pandey in his characteristic unassuming manner said: “I am truly delighted and humbled to be the recipient of this award. I believe that my success is based on a lot of team members. Like cricket, even the best player cannot win alone. I have succeeded to whatever extent because of an amazing team; each a rock-star and they make me look good. It has been my great joy and pleasure to be part of LIA and their Creative LIAisons Program, as I believe the learnings of a lifetime should be shared with the next generation. Advertising is a team effort. I am delighted that LIA has considered me and decided to confer the Legend award to me. Wishing my parents were alive to read this news. Thank you, LIA.”