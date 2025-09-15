Pizza Hut names Manish Guptaa as Chief Marketing Officer

Pizza Hut has announced the appointment of Manish Guptaa as the new Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Hut India.
Manish has over two decades of experience spanning the QSR, automobile, and consumer technology sectors. In this new role, Guptaa is expected to oversee all aspects of marketing and branding, with a mandate to strengthen the brand's positioning and relevance in India. In the interim, he will also continue to lead the Digital & Technology mandate until a new leader is announced.
Guptaa will oversee initiatives under the brand's core strategy, which includes product development, marketing campaigns, and efforts to strengthen consumer engagement. He will also be responsible for refining the brand’s positioning in India, with a focus on building cultural relevance, connecting with younger audiences, and guiding the company’s broader transformation.
Guptaa, who joined the company in 2019, previously served as Chief Digital & Technology Officer. In that role, he oversaw digital initiatives, including performance marketing, digital commerce, and the integration of data-driven processes into brand strategy. He also led changes in the company’s approach to digital operations and consumer engagement.
Commenting on his new role, Guptaa said, “At the heart of our brand is craveability - the irresistible appeal that keeps consumers coming back for more. My focus will be to build on this by delivering our iconic and craveable pizza, bold flavors, and unforgettable brand experiences that spark joy and desire. As we move forward, we will strengthen Pizza Hut as a modern, digital-first brand that connects deeply with consumers through data-driven storytelling and agile marketing strategies.”
Speaking on the appointment, Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said, “Manish has been a driving force behind some of our most impactful digital innovations and campaigns in recent years. His deep understanding of consumer behavior, combined with his strategic and tech-forward mindset, makes him the ideal leader to steer our marketing strategy into its next phase of growth. We are excited to see him take on the role of CMO and further strengthen Pizza Hut’s position as the brand of choice for today’s consumers.”