Punjab National Bank (PNB) has appointed Indian Women’s Cricket Captain and World Cup champion Harmanpreet Kaur as its first-ever female brand ambassador. The announcement was made at a ceremony held at the bank’s corporate office under the theme “Banking On Champions.”
The event was attended by M. Nagaraju, Secretary (FS), who was the Chief Guest, along with PNB Managing Director and CEO Ashok Chandra, Executive Directors, M. Paramasivam, Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, D. Surendran and Shri Amit Kumar Srivastava, Chief Vigilance Officer Raghavendra Kumar, and senior officials from the bank.
Kaur was presented with a framed PNB jersey featuring her name and number, as well as a customised PNB-branded cricket bat. She also participated in the unveiling of four financial products, PNB RuPay Metal Credit Card Luxura, PNB One 2.0, Digi Surya Ghar, and the bank’s onboarding on the IIBX Portal, alongside Shri Nagaraju and Shri Chandra.
Speaking at the ceremony, Shri M. Nagaraju said: “Harmanpreet Kaur has made India proud by making the women cricket team win for the first time and inspired millions of young aspirants. As for PNB, they have been doing tremendous job, especially the MSME campaign and launching of this metal credit card has added a product for elite group.” He also noted his satisfaction with PNB’s onboarding on the IIBX platform for online gold bullion trading.
Harmanpreet Kaur said: “It feels truly surreal. I have been banking with PNB since I was 18, and my first account was at the PNB Moga branch. To stand here today as the Bank’s brand ambassador is an honour. PNB has supported generations of Indians in realising their financial aspirations, and its commitment to empowering people, especially women and young talent, deeply resonates with me. I look forward to working together to inspire many more champions across India. I’m also happy to be the first customer of PNB Metal Credit Card Luxura.”
Shri Ashok Chandra said: “We are delighted to welcome Indian Cricket Captain and World Cup Winner Harmanpreet Kaur to the PNB Parivaar. It is the first time in PNB history that we are having a woman as a brand ambassador. Her leadership, resilience, and unwavering pursuit of excellence mirror the ethos of our Bank. We are also delighted to introduce Luxura, our first-ever metal credit card for elite customers that is designed to deliver unmatched experiences and set a new benchmark in the present market.”