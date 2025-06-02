PNB Housing Finance elevates marketing head Bhavya Taneja to CMO

PNB Housing Finance has appointed Bhavya Taneja as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), elevating him to senior management. Taneja previously served as the national head of marketing since joining the company in July 2019.
During his tenure, he has played a role in enhancing the PNB Housing brand through a multimedia-driven strategy, significantly boosting brand visibility and stakeholder engagement.
In his new role, Taneja will lead the company’s strategic market positioning, manage brand and public relations, and drive digital marketing efforts, including initiatives through the outbound contact center.
With over 16 years of marketing experience, Taneja brings a experience from his leadership roles at HSBC India, Kotak Mahindra, and IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, where he managed integrated campaigns across both domestic and international markets.