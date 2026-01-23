PNG Jewellers ropes in Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador

PNG Jewellers has appointed actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.
Founded in 1832, the Maharashtra-based jewellery company is expanding its presence across India. The partnership with Kapoor will run alongside the brand’s existing ambassador and is intended to support its national visibility and outreach.
Kapoor will take part in endorsements and brand-led initiatives. The association is not linked to the launch of any specific jewellery collection.
Speaking of the association, Ranbir Kapoor said, “PNG Jewellers stands for a legacy that has endured for generations, built on trust and values that truly resonate with me. Being part of a brand that respects tradition while embracing the future feels like a very natural association, and I am proud to join them on this journey.”
Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers, said, “Ranbir Kapoor represents the perfect balance of heritage and modern aspiration. Just as PNG Jewellers has evolved over decades while staying true to its roots, Ranbir has carried forward an iconic legacy with authenticity and relevance. This partnership is not just about visibility, but about shared values and a common vision for the future.”
The brand said the collaboration marks a step in its longer-term plans for national retail expansion.