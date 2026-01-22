Pocket FM announces former Meta AI scientist Vasu Sharma as Head of AI

Audio series platform Pocket FM has appointed former Meta AI scientist Vasu Sharma as its Head of Artificial Intelligence. Sharma will report to co-founder Prateek Dixit and lead AI research and applied innovation across areas including narrative generation, production intelligence and localisation.
Sharma previously worked at Meta’s Facebook AI Research (FAIR) division, where he was involved in multimodal and large language model projects such as Llama, Chameleon, MaVIL and other audio-video models. He has published more than 90 research papers across major AI conferences, including NeurIPS, CVPR, ACL, EMNLP and ICLR.
At Pocket FM, Sharma will oversee the development of the platform's AI systems used for story ideation, drafting, editing, emotional toning and multilingual adaptation. His role will also include advancing Pocket FM’s AI CoPilot and large language models used by creators on the platform.
Speaking on his new role, Vasu Sharma said, “Pocket FM sits at a rare intersection of AI, creativity and global storytelling. Very few companies in the world have this combination of scale, AI and a mature creator ecosystem. With a clear vision to build the world’s best AI-powered fiction writing model, the opportunity to develop fiction-native systems, creator-centric AI tools, and large-scale multimodal storytelling infrastructure on top of this foundation is incredibly exciting."
He added, “My focus will be to advance the Pocket LLMs and evolve the AI CoPilot into the definitive creative assistant for writers everywhere, helping them ideate richer plots, preserve voice and emotional cadence, and localise stories with cultural precision. Our ultimate objective is to unlock a new generation of IPs, powered by AI and enabled by humans.”
Commenting on the appointment, Prateek Dixit, co-founder, Pocket FM, said, “Vasu brings world-class AI research experience, and his expertise in multimodal and long-form language models will significantly accelerate our creator-first AI vision. At Pocket FM, we believe AI should elevate imagination and not replace it. With Vasu leading our AI charter, we are poised to build more powerful versions of our AI CoPilot, advance our Pocket LLMs, and expand our ability to take stories global with cultural precision and scale.”
Pocket FM said the appointment is part of its broader effort to use AI to support content creation and expand its catalogue of stories across markets.