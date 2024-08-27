Prabhakar Mundkur joins Miami ad school as advisory director. Prior to this, he was an Advisor and Mentor at Consultant, an advertising services company.
With over 42 years of experience in the advertising industry, Mundkur brings knowledge and expertise to the institution. Mundkur has spent 17 years with J Walter Thompson (now VML) and working across three continents. His experience also includes leadership roles with Havas and Hakuhodo.In addition to his agency roles, Mundkur served as Chief Mentor at HGS Interactive, a Hinduja Group company, and has been an advisor on the boards of various digital companies and NGOs.
An accomplished commentator and writer, Mundkur has been recognised as a Top Voice on LinkedIn and one of the Top Emerging Voices by YourStory.com. Over the past five years, he has authored more than 500 articles, sharing his insights and expertise with a global audience. He is also the creator of the video cast "Turning Point," which continues to inspire many in the industry.
Mundkur's brand experience spans names such as Unilever, Kellogg’s, Frito-Lay, Nike, and Philips, among others. In India, he has worked with brands like Toyota, Hero Motors, Electrolux, and United Breweries, to name a few. His strategic insights have been instrumental in driving success across various sectors, including consumer banking, government initiatives, and media.
Mundkur also has a musical background, having been a recording artist with HMV and Polydor. He continues to pursue his passion for music, with his latest compositions available on Spotify and Apple Music.
Raj Kamble, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations, said, "I am honored to welcome Prabhakar Mundkur to Miami Ad School. He’s a stalwart in the industry, and I’ve admired his work for many years. Miami Ad School, with its 35-year legacy, is already a powerhouse in creative education, and having someone of his calibre will be incredibly beneficial to our students. Over the last 11–12 years, Miami Ad School has consistently been recognised at the Cannes Lions International Festival. We are the most awarded advertising school globally, and India is no exception. Our vast alumni network and the near 100 per cent job placement rate abroad are at the core of Miami Ad School’s success."
Prabhakar Mundkur, Advisory Director, Miami Ad School, said, “I am so excited to join the Miami Ad School. I have always wondered ever since I was a little boy why places of learning have to be so staid, grey, dull and boring. It is almost as if it is expected of every educational institution. The Miami Ad School is different. It is a clutter-cutter. Visit our website to know what I mean and to feel its energy. It is a school on steroids. It is vibrant, it’s pink, it is energetic, it is dynamic. Just like what every good school should be.”